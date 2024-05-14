Inaugural Outside Festival in Denver puts the spotlight on Colorado's outdoor opportunities

Civic Center Park prepares for the first-ever Outside Festival in Denver

Civic Center Park prepares for the first-ever Outside Festival in Denver

Civic Center Park prepares for the first-ever Outside Festival in Denver

In a little over two weeks, a festival that is meant to celebrate Colorado's outdoor opportunities will be taking place in Denver. It's the inaugural year for the Outside Festival, which will take place in Civic Center Park and will feature music and activities.

CBS

State leaders gathered at the park on Tuesday to preview the event along with representatives from Outside Interactive.

Chris Jerard, the executive director of the festival, said he hopes it will "elevate Colorado's status as the beating heart of the global outdoor industry."

Jerard was joined in a news conference by Gov. Jared Polis, and they and other speakers spoke at a podium shaped like a tree trunk and in front of an adaptive climbing wall.

"We're so excited to highlight all of the great products and services that go into helping people enjoy the outdoors every day of the year," Polis said.

Photographer Malik Martin, who goes by Malik the Martian, said he's excited to participate in the event in part because it encourages people from all backgrounds to seek out outdoor experiences safely.

"It is extremely important to have representation as we go through this process because a lot of people -- if you live in the inner city -- you don't know that you can do it until you know that it exists," Martin said. "So this is a great way to bring these action adventure sports to the middle of the city. They're giving away thousands of tickets to disadvantaged families and youth so they can come experience this."

The festival runs from May 31 - June 2 and features multiple bands including Fleet Foxes and Thundercat as well as speakers including Martin, Shaun White and Jeremy Jones. In addition to the adaptive adventure wall designed for individuals of all abilities, there will be a climbing competition, a bouldering wall, group yoga, cold plunges and food trucks.

More information about the festival can be found at outsideonline.com.