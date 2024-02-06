Colorado's first-ever Outside Festival features live music, speakers, adventure films, outdoor gear

The first-ever Outside Festival is coming to Denver in June and it's much more than live music. The lineup features Fleet Foxes, Thundercat, Lettuce, Andrew Bird, Say She She, The Heavy Heavy and other musical artists.

The inaugural Outside Festival is billed as a "celebration of everything outdoors, featuring live music, adventure films, thought-provoking speakers, immersive experiences, the latest outdoor gear, and more."

https://festival.outsideonline.com/

The festival will take place in Denver's Civic Center Park on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2. Tickets go on sale on Thursday.

"The outdoors is the lifeblood industry of the State of Colorado, contributing more than $62 billion to the state and supporting over 500,000 jobs—that's 18% of the workforce in Colorado," said Conor Hall, Director of Colorado's Outdoor Recreation Industry in a statement. "Historically, Colorado's outdoor industry has not had a voice that is relative to its size and importance. With the Outside Festival, we are creating a gathering that unifies our voice and empowers the industry and community it represents."

The festival is made possible thanks to a partnership between Outside Interactive Inc., The State of Colorado's Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, and Visit Denver.

In addition to the live music, there will be documentaries and adventure films with screenings at the Denver Art Museum. Featured speakers include record-breaking athletes, bestselling authors, world-renowned explorers, leading activists, and inspiring artists.

The Outside Festival will also be a destination for outdoor enthusiasts to check out all the best gear. Attendees will also find yoga and wellness along with kid-focused activities. There will also be a climbing wall with climbing competitions with Adaptive Adventures with an accessible climbing experience to inspire the next generation of adventurers.

Early-bird tickets for the Outside Festival start at $39 for a single-day general admission ticket and $59 for the full weekend. VIP packages will also be available starting at $103 for those who want an elevated experience. Outside+ members will be offered two-day tickets for the price of a single-day ticket for themselves and up to four friends, plus discounted VIP pricing. Visit theoutsidefestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

LINK: Outside Festival