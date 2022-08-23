Watch CBS News
Outdoor Equity Grant application process underway to increase access to Colorado outdoors

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Colorado Parks & Wildlife will be giving out outdoor equity grants
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is ready to give out some money. The application process for Outdoor Equity Grants started Monday and continues through Sept. 30. 

CPW is hoping that nonprofits, schools, governments and businesses that want to increase access to the outdoors will apply.

The grants are made possible thanks to a bill that aims to help families from communities who have been historically excluded from recreational opportunities.

According to CPW, Program focus should aim to address one or more of the following issues: the racial inequities young Coloradans face in accessing the outdoors, improving environmental justice, accessibility to the outdoors for Colorado youth from historically excluded communities including black, Indigenous, and youth of color, LGBTQIA2S+ youth, youth with disabilities, immigrant and refugee youth, and low-income youth; providing environmental, experiential, outdoor, or stewardship and conservation education.

The funds come from a redistribution of lottery money.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 7:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

