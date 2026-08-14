Osprey rescued after becoming tangled in twine at fairgrounds in western Colorado

An osprey was rescued in the Town of Hotchkiss on Colorado's Western Slope after it was discovered hanging upside down from a light pole on Thursday.

Hotchkiss Police Department

The Hotchkiss Police Department and the town's public works department were called to the Delta County Fairgrounds after a bird became tangled in baling twine woven into its nest. Police said the Osprey was found hanging approximately 50-60 feet in the air.

A local tree company brought a bucket truck and retrieved the bird under the direction of a local wildlife rescue worker. Colorado Parks and Wildlife then took the Osprey for a veterinary medical evaluation.

Hotchkiss Police Department

Hotchkiss police say they're hoping for a swift recovery and to be able to return the Osprey to its nest and egg soon. They asked Xylem Tree Experts to remove the baling twine from the nest to prevent the bird from becoming tangled again once it returns.