More organizations step up to help migrants arriving in Denver metro area

New organizations are taking action to help the city with the overflow of migrants arriving in the Denver metro area. As of Dec. 31, 2022 the city of Denver has helped shelter more than 3,000 migrants.

Now, the Community Outreach Service Center is stepping up in a big way.

They tell CBS News Colorado the migrant situation has depleted their resources, but they can't turn people away.

"Our city is in a crisis and we are just here to help the city of Denver," said Lashawn Marshall, a case manager at the community outreach center.

The Community Outreach Service Center serves homeless and marginalized individuals in the Denver metro area, but now they're also helping migrants arriving in the city.

A few weeks ago the center helped shelter a migrant family seeking help… now with the influx of migrants into the community they are doing their part.

Raymond Johnson, a peer navigator with the Community Outreach Center says their mission goes beyond helping citizens.

"We are not just dealing with individuals transitioning from prison but we deal with those in the community…that's part of the community and right now they are trying to be part of this community," said Johnson.

"We partnered up with the Colorado Hosting Asylum Network and we are going be taking some classes on how and what we need to do to get them integrated and become citizens," said Marshall.

It's a true community effort.

At the shelters, the city says they are completely at capacity and continue to call on the federal government to assist. Shelter staff even work through the holidays and are on-call 24/7.

Kyle Lopez is a manager at one of the city shelters. His first night working was on New Year's Eve, but he says the need is huge which is why he stepped up.

"These individuals are human too, they need help and I personally find it to be a very rewarding and enriching experience," said Lopez.

In a letter, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock reached out to the Denver Archdiocese for help to open another shelter. CBS News Colorado reached out to the Archdiocese and the office is closed until Tuesday, but they are looking to have an update in the upcoming weeks.