Opening statements in Nathan Woodyard trial related to Elijah McClain's death to begin Tuesday

The jury was seated Monday in suspended Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard's trial for his alleged role in Elijah McClain's death and opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Woodyard was suspended by the Aurora Police Department, pending the outcome of his trial. He's charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

According to the indictment against him, he put McClain in two separate choke holds, causing him to go unconscious. He then allegedly climbed on top of the unarmed Black 23-year-old when he regained consciousness.

Nathan Woodyard Glendale Police Department

He's being tried separately from the other two officers who first responded to the call about McClain in 2019.

RELATED: Elijah McClain death: Officer Randy Roedema guilty, former officer Jason Rosenblatt not guilty

The jury in that first case found Randy Roedema guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Jason Rosenblatt was found not guilty of manslaughter and assault. Sentencing for Roedema is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. in Adams County Court.

The two paramedics -- Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper -- who administered the ketamine, which allegedly contributed to McClain's death are also being tried separately.