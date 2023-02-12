One restaurant's move out of Larimer Square emblematic of district's retail transition

A Larimer Square staple is closing it's doors, and opening them elsewhere. One of Denver's first historic districts has seen some turnover recently, after it was sold to real estate investment firm Asana Partners in 2020 for more than $90 million. Recently shuttered businesses include Gusterman Silversmiths, Victoriana Antique and Fine Jewelry, Russell's Smokehouse, and Bistro Vendome.

"Change is always scary," said Jennifer Jasinski, owner of Bistro Vendome.

The end of a chapter for Bistro Vendome, but not the end of its story. The iconic Denver restaurant is moving from Larimer Square to Park Hill, with a grand opening Saturday night.

CBS

The Bistro's lease recently ended, under Larimer Square's new ownership, Asana Partners.

"We had been working with them to perhaps move Bistro Vendome to another site in Larimer Square, it just didn't work out," said Jasinski.

CBS

The nearly 150-year-old Sussex building the French restaurant was in also requires serious renovations.

"Some of its gonna end up going away, so I don't know all the plans. But I do know that it's going to heavily impact that area," said Jasinski.

CBS

After 20 years, the Bistro deciding to say goodbye to Larimer Square.

"We didn't want our little Bistro Vendome to end, so we started looking outside Larimer," said Jasinski.

Th restaurant ultimately settling on a location on Kearney Street in Park Hill.

"It's a totally different area. This is a beautiful neighborhood. Larimer was downtown, a little more urban," said Jasinski. They're hoping to recreate the feel of the historic Larimer Square courtyard in a new neighborhood.

CBS

"We need to earn their trust, we need to earn their respect, earn the right to have them come in here, and we're gonna do that every day," said Jasinski.

The Bistro still hopes to add a vestibule, artwork, and some patio plants to their new location. Asana Partners has not yet responded to our request for comment.