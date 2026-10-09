One person treated in Northglenn house fire

North Metro Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Northglenn. One person was hurt in the blaze.

North Metro Fire

According to a post by North Metro Fire, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of E. 112th Place in Northglenn. Trucks from Thornton Fire and Northglenn Police also responded to the scene.

Dashcam video shows smoke pouring out of a single-family home, and flames shooting out of the roof. Fire crews say the garage and attic were fully engulfed, and they worked quickly to bring the fire under control. One person was treated for injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.