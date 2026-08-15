One paddleboarder dead, another rescued at Colorado reservoir

A 28-year-old man's body was pulled from the water at Eleven Mile Reservoir late Friday, about seven hours after he and another man fell off a paddleboard they were sharing.

Local authorities received the 9-1-1 call at 3:40 p.m. Friday. Personnel from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Hartsel Fire Protection District, South Park Ambulance District and Park County Sheriff's Office responded.

On scene, one man was found OK and talking. Another person apparently swam out from the shore and rescued him, according to a press release from CPW.

The search for the missing man then began. CPW's Marine Evidence Recovery Team and Colorado Springs Fire Department's Dive Rescue team were called in. The body of the missing man was located by sonar at 10:45 p.m. and recovered shortly after, according to CPW.

It was the second death (and presumed drowning) at the reservoir in the last nine days, the Park County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media post. A 67-year-old person died earlier, it stated.

In that message, the agency pleaded for boaters and swimmers to take care.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends who are now facing an unimaginable loss. We hope they find comfort and peace during this incredibly difficult time," PCSO's post began. "These tragedies affect far more people than just the victims and their loved ones. In both incidents, innocent bystanders put their own lives at risk trying to help. Witnesses were forced to experience something they will likely never forget, and our first responders were once again placed in the difficult position of responding to heartbreaking and traumatic circumstances."

PCSO asked people at the reservoirs to follow seven rules: Wear a life jacket, stay sober, respect the weather and the water, know your limitations, keep an eye on one another, and have a proven method of calling for help.

In Friday's incident, the two paddleboarders were sharing at least one life jacket in addition to the single paddleboard. Neither man was wearing a life jacket, however, per CPW.

CPW also stated that alcohol use and weather conditions may have played a role in the accident.

"We want everyone to experience and enjoy the incredible beauty that Park County has to offer," the sheriff's office added in its post. "Our reservoirs, mountains, and waterways are some of the reasons we love this place so much. Please enjoy them but enjoy them wisely, responsibly, and safely. We want you to go home to your families at the end of the day."

The surviving man was treated by medical personnel at the scene and released.

The Park County Sheriff's Office will release the dead man's identity after family members have been fully notified of his passing. A formal determination of his cause of death will follow, perhaps weeks later.