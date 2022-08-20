Watch CBS News
Local News

On assignment in west Texas, Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Cooler weekend ahead with scattered showers and storms
Cooler weekend ahead with scattered showers and storms 02:43

A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.

North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up."

"Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.

Our wildland crew is hard at it in West Texas helping with the wildfires that keep popping up. Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire.

Posted by North Metro Fire Rescue District on Friday, August 19, 2022
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 3:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.