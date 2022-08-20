On assignment in west Texas, Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires
A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.
North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up."
"Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
