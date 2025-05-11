Oklahoma City Thunder wins against Denver Nuggets 92-87, series tied 2-2

Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs saw the Denver Nuggets face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, ultimately resulting in a 92-87 win for OKC.

The Thunder took the lead early in the game, but both teams struggled to make shots, ending the first quarter at 17-8. The combined 25 points left the teams tied for the fewest in the 1st quarter of an NBA playoff game.

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 11: Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Nikola Jokic #15 and Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 11, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. / Getty Images

The Thunder maintained their lead, ending the first half 42-36 as both teams continued to struggle. Aaron Gordon gave Denver its first lead of the game in the 3rd quarter, but it didn't last. With only a second left, Jalen Williams iced the game for the Thunder.

The teams are tied 2-2 in the West Conference Semifinals and will face off again Tuesday night for game 5 in Oklahoma City.