Oklahoma City Thunder wins against Denver Nuggets 92-87, series tied 2-2
Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs saw the Denver Nuggets face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, ultimately resulting in a 92-87 win for OKC.
The Thunder took the lead early in the game, but both teams struggled to make shots, ending the first quarter at 17-8. The combined 25 points left the teams tied for the fewest in the 1st quarter of an NBA playoff game.
The Thunder maintained their lead, ending the first half 42-36 as both teams continued to struggle. Aaron Gordon gave Denver its first lead of the game in the 3rd quarter, but it didn't last. With only a second left, Jalen Williams iced the game for the Thunder.
The teams are tied 2-2 in the West Conference Semifinals and will face off again Tuesday night for game 5 in Oklahoma City.