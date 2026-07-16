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Colorado police shoot, kill man in Loveland who allegedly made threats and fired at officers

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly overnight shooting involving officers in Loveland.

According to deputies, a man barricaded himself inside a home off Banyan Avenue after threatening someone with a gun. SWAT officers and crisis negotiators responded to the scene. 

The sheriff's office says he had several warrants out for his arrest. He allegedly refused to cooperate with demands from law enforcement and then fired at officers. Officers returned fire, killing him.

No other injuries were reported.

The man's identity has not been released.

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