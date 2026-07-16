Colorado police shoot, kill man in Loveland who allegedly made threats and fired at officers

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly overnight shooting involving officers in Loveland.

According to deputies, a man barricaded himself inside a home off Banyan Avenue after threatening someone with a gun. SWAT officers and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office says he had several warrants out for his arrest. He allegedly refused to cooperate with demands from law enforcement and then fired at officers. Officers returned fire, killing him.

No other injuries were reported.

The man's identity has not been released.