Rain or shine, Oaxaca in Denver festival continues in Westwood

Though many Coloradans may call Oaxaca home, the Mexican city is 2,000 miles away from Denver. On Saturday, an event was held in the Westwood neighborhood to honor and celebrate Oaxacan culture.

Inside Re:Vision's Art and Cultural Center a taste of Oaxaca is unfolding.

Mariana Del Hierro, executive director for Re:Vision, says this is part of their cultural event series. Re:Vision is a nonprofit that aims to work with communities impacted by social inequities.

"With these cultural celebrations, we not only highlight the beauty of Mexican culture, but it also creates a space for our vendors to really create that local economy and have successful businesses with us," said Del Hierro.

At the event, small vendors have a big platform to connect with Oaxacan heritage and proudly share it with visitors.

Ana Marina Sanchez, an organizer of the event, says last year she hosted a pop-up Oaxaca in Denver event at her jewelry studio alongside Ruben Hernandez, a native of Oaxaca and owner of the Oaxacan food truck La Reyna Del Sur.

In just two hours, Sanchez says they sold out. She brought the idea of bringing back the event because of its success.

"The first event that we did, we realized there were a lot of people that were really excited and really happy to be participating and to be supporting the crafts and food that we showcased from Oaxaca," she said.

A big draw for event-goers is traditional Oaxaca clothing and food, including tlayudas; a traditional Oaxacan dish that consists of a large thin crunchy tortilla, beans, cheese, lettuce and protein of choice.

"We really celebrate food sovereignty and cultural preservation and what happens getting at the root of Mexican culinary and traditional practices," said Del Hierro. "So we wanted to highlight it so that we could provide folks in Denver -- even within the Mexican community -- provide them with a little bit more knowledge of the beauty and the complexity that is Mexican culture, Mexican food and traditions."

The event also features artisans straight from the motherland like Ruby Salgado, a handmade jewelry artist who doesn't use machinery for her work. For generations, her family has made special jewelry from scratch in Oaxaca.

"Ruby she is from Antiguas Maravillas, a jewelry workshop that has been going on for three generations now," said Sanchez. "She's bringing all the jewelry that her family makes in their house."

Some pieces take her one day to make while other special pieces that may be used for performances can take up to three weeks.

"It is very valuable to have her here and other vendors from Oaxaca here," added Sanchez.

It was all part of a collective effort to bring the community together through arts and culture.

The free event will continue on Sunday, April 27 at their Re:Vision Art and Cultural Center at 3800 Morrison Road for a Oaxacan brunch starting at 11 a.m.