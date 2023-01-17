Nuggets players honor MLK by helping children and families in need

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the Nuggets and Kroenke Sports Charities came together to help support underprivileged families in north Denver.

Three players from the team visited the Clayton Early Learning campus to help stock the food pantry and donate money.

Nuggets forwards Davon Reed, Jack White and Peyton Watson spent their MLK holiday helping unload a truck of fresh goods.

Reed says it was just one way he could honor King's legacy.

"I am so grateful for him. It is such a special day that doesn't receive as much honor as it should," he said.

Clayton Early Learning uses its pantry to provide healthy, fresh and culturally appropriate foods to its staff and community.

"The families desperately need this food because of food insecurity issues we have in Denver today," said William Browning, president and CEO at Clayton.

Browning said the pantry has already distributed more than 30 tons of food in recent years.

"MLK, for me, is all about how you are giving back, how you are fighting for equity. And Clayton is all about equity," Browning said. "For MLK Day it is great to see families, community members and the Nuggets all come together to help Clayton deliver on its mission."

Reed says he was honored to spend his holiday not just giving back to the community, but doing so at a location that uplifts and supports many people from many backgrounds.

"(MLK) fought so much for people like me, black and brown kids, to even have equality. And, to be even able to come together in a room of different races of people and colors. It is so important for me as a man of color to continue to build that legacy and continue to pay it forward to the next generation and make sure there is even more equality and more love in the world," Reed said. "We are thankful for him, we pay homage to him. We are just trying to honor him today."

Kroenke Sports Charities also donated $10,000 to Clayton Early Learning to help them purchase goods they may need at later dates.