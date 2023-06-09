Nuggets NBA Finals run inspires children to be successful at Cope Boys & Girls Club

All around Colorado, people are cheering on their team. But if you want to find the fans who may be most inspired by them, you'll find them at places like the Cope Boys & Girls Club on 8th Avenue and Inca Street in Denver.

"A lot of them look up to those players. They love playing basketball. They talk about they want to go to the NBA, they want to play in college," said youth development specialist Olivia Sinutko.

On the outdoor basketball court, a vigorous game was underway. So, were disagreements over who is the best player between Jokic, Murray, really any of the team.

"They are heroes you know? Especially those that are giving back to the community. They've done so much for our organization, for Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver, from STEM labs to sport courts to gyms, donating scoreboards," said Cope Club director Any Aguirre.

The kids played hard and are clearly inspired. The players they idolize could win it all.

"They're going to have somebody that might even come from their background or something like that, how they grew up. It means a lot to them, that gives them some kind of hope you know that one day maybe I can make it. If it's not in basketball, maybe in something else," Aguirre said.