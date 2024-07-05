Watch CBS News
NTSB report shows temperature issue, engine failure before plane crash in Northern Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings into a deadly small plane crash in Steamboat Springs last month. The plane had taken off from Longmont and was en route to Ogden, Utah. 

The pilot and passenger in the plane died on June 17 when it crashed down in a mobile home park. They have been identified as Dan Dunn, 67, and Jessica Pauline Melton, 42.

plane-crash1.jpg
Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue

The NTSB said the plane was in the area of Yampa when the pilot reported a cylinder temperature issue to air traffic control, and requested a divert to Steamboat Springs Airport/Bob Adams Field. Then the pilot overflew that airport and then requested to divert to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Fort Collins/Loveland. While flying toward that airport, the pilot reported to air traffic control that they had just lost the left engine. Air traffic control cleared the pilot back to Steamboat Springs Airport/Bob Adams Field.

Witnesses said the plane entered a flat, spiraling descent before it crashed in between two mobile homes less than a half mile from the runway. That's when the plane ignited into flames. No one in the mobile home park was hurt. 

