Neighbors protest facility run by Colorado mental health agency over sex offender claims

Northglenn neighbors were out in their community to voice their opposition to a mental health facility run by the state of Colorado. which is set to open in a residential area.

They say their biggest concern is that there may be sex offenders housed near families' homes and schools.

"If places like this are going to be coming into our communities, the people who live here need to know about it, and we want to have a say in it," said Danielle Luciano.

She lives just around the corner from the proposed facility and says she found out just weeks ago that the state was opening it.

"I was confused at first and then angry, and worried for my fellow residents and all the children in our area," Luciano said.

She says the letter she received stated there would be sex offenders housed there and, in addition to her kid being very close to the facility, there are at least two schools in the area; one is just blocks away.

"There's a lot of kids who walk unsupervised to their apartments up the street on Malley (Drive)," said Luciano.

She also points out that there is a dispensary and a liquor store right across the street. She says neighbors aren't opposed to the idea, just the location.

"We want the state to know that this isn't an appropriate spot," said Luciano.

Even Northglenn's mayor and some city council members have expressed worry about the facility but say their hands are tied.

Colorado's Office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health told CBS News Colorado that sex offenders would not be housed at this facility but emails from that agency shared with us by the city tell a different story. Luciano says neighbors want answers.

"It seems like the state is giving kind of different answers to the media than what they're giving to city council and us," she said. "We just want some transparency."

Luciano says neighbors won't stop voicing their displeasure.

"We're not going to back down. So, I guess to Governor Polis, this is a huge issue for a lot of us. And we are your constituents, and we are going to do everything we can to make sure that you hear us," she said.

A spokesperson for the Office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health says other transitional living houses have already opened in Colorado as a part of their program, and they have not seen any issues concerning safety thus far.