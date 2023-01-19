Watch CBS News
Northern Front Range National Forests encourage visitors to plan ahead of summer

The Northern Front Range National Forests is encouraging visitors to plan ahead for the summer season in an effort to reduce crowding.

National Forest managers say it will be a busy season and want to advise that all outdoor activities should require additional planning and preparation. 

In an effort to reduce crowding, the forest is continuing reservation programs as online reservations will be required for the most popular developed recreation areas, while wilderness permits and recreation passes should be purchased online. 

National Forest managers say campground reservations are available online six months in advance and warn visitors to plan now for the peak of summer. 

For more information on the Northern Front Range National Forests warning on planning your next trip to visit: https://bit.ly/2DazvEV

