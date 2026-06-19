Northern Colorado deputy arrested, accused of assault and stalking

A deputy in Northern Colorado has been arrested and accused of assault and stalking. The Weld County Sheriff's Office said that Alex Porter was arrested on Thursday just before 5 p.m.

Porter, 23, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, stalking, misconduct, tampering with physical evidence, and harassment following an investigation into allegations of domestic violence.

Alex Porter Weld County

According to investigators, the alleged conduct happened during the last week of May. The Weld County Sheriff's Office said it learned of the allegations through an internal investigation that took place over the past week.

The sheriff's office said Porter is a P.O.S.T.-certified patrol deputy who has been with the Weld County Sheriff's Office for four years. He was put on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal and criminal investigations.

"Law enforcement officers are expected to hold themselves to a higher standard than the average citizen. It is unfortunate that this incident occurred, but justice must be applied equally," said Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams in a statement.