Northern Colorado town loses contract, potentially leaving 20,000 without drinking water in 2028

The Northern Colorado town of Firestone no longer has a provider of drinking water to its growing town beyond 2028.

Central Weld County Water District told CBS News Colorado it canceled its contract with Firestone after years of disagreements with town leadership. By the rules of the contract, the district must give three years notice, meaning water from the water district will no longer flow to Firestone after Aug. 21, 2028.

The dispute between Firestone and CWCWD has been growing for years, but it hit a major collision point earlier in 2025 when the town sought out a restraining order against the water district.

The two entities have been in partnership for decades, with the framework of their current contract being signed back in the 1970s.

That is the same time when longtime resident Donal Poncelow moved to Firestone for work.

"When we moved in, the streets were all dirt, and there were no sidewalks," Poncelow recalled.

Presently, Firestone is a rapidly growing community. The town now has more than 20,000 residents with retail and housing continuing to be added around the community.

However, the town has been at odds with the water district for many reasons. Of late, the dispute has been over the district's billing. The town was accusing the district of misinterpreting the language of the contract, claiming the water district was suddenly charging the town more than it should be. Those were accusations the water district denied.

When the disputes over the pricing began in spring of 2025, CBS News Colorado requested interviews with both sides. Like with this updated report, both entities refused to complete interviews to discuss their concerns and positions. However, both sides were quick to issue statements accusing the other for causing the concerns and confusion.

Poncelow described himself as a big fan of the quality of the water that CWCWD has provided his community for decades.

"It has been excellent; it has been beautiful," Poncelow said. "Prices have been good, and it has been extremely reliable."

The water district's board unanimously decided that abandoning service to the residents was its best option. So Poncelow said he planned to attend community meetings to better understand how this important relationship deteriorated.

Town of Firestone statement

In a written statement to CBS News Colorado, a spokesperson for Firestone claimed the town's leadership was surprised.

"While it's fair to say that the Town has been frustrated at times by the District's unwillingness to comply with terms of the current agreement – with issues dating back to at least 2006 – we were nonetheless surprised to receive the letter."

"For years, the Town has been focused on reaching a new fair, mutually beneficial agreement. One that would allow for continued water service for residents and businesses while helping the District remain financially viable. "

"However, based upon the District's communication, the Town is actively working to understand and examine its full range of options, including availing itself of any and all legal remedies," the spokesperson wrote."

Water district statement

In a statement of its own, those with Central Weld County Water District said, in part, "District officials say the decision was not made lightly but comes following years of mounting challenges with the Town of Firestone's current management and Board of Trustees, which have made the partnership unworkable and financially unsustainable."

In its statement, the water district also said canceling the contract wasn't its preferred decision, but ultimately was the best for the company.

"I'm sure it will be worked out somehow. It may be expensive; it may not be as good of water, and it may be better," Poncelow said. "I really expect it'll get solved, and we will still have central weld water. One way or another, it is going to cost (taxpayers)."