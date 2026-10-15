Northern Colorado School in the Running for $1 Million Home Field Upgrade

Mountain View High School in Loveland is getting closer to winning some big bucks for its athletic teams.

The school is in the top 10 for the western division of the T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights competition. Division Champions will be announced October 29 and will receive $250,000, a Gronk Fitness gym upgrade valued at $90,000 and "The Big Deal" Student Leadership Award valued at $5,000.

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"Having our entire weight room redone would give us a chance to have a facility to be proud of to advertise to local middle schools and feeder schools to encourage them to be a part of our program and school and facilities that we have," said Justin Bise, head coach of the Varsity Boys Football Team.

If Mountain View advances to the finals, they'd be vying for a $1 million home field upgrade.

Tim Test, head coach of the Girls Flag Football Team, says they'd love to use the money to better the gameday experience for the team, fans and guests.

"With girls flag football, it's popular to do a round robin where we'll invite two, three even four teams to come play us over several hours, so I think a concession stand or true fieldhouse would be wonderful," Test said "I'd love to see a scoreboard or an actual video board. We have an incredible videographer at Mountain View Girls Flag Football who makes these great hype videos and it'd be so fun to play them before each game."

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Bise says there are many expenses that people never think about. He says they spend $100 per football and uniforms cost $21,000 this year.

"Any amount of money that can be donated to the school for athletics is always hugely appreciated," Bise said. "Because most things that we do as individual organizations- football, flag football, volleyball, basketball – most of that is earned from the ground up from the students and their parents and booster clubs and stuff like that."

Both coaches say a win for Mountain View High School would be a win for the whole community.

"It's going to benefit not just Mountain View, not just my program, it's going to benefit all the programs and everybody that calls this field home once or twice or three times a season," Test said.

For this divisional round, Mountain View fans can vote every day until October 25 using the link here.