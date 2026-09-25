Northern Colorado school district considers closing 9 schools, consolidating 2 next fall

Poudre School District will consider closing nine schools and consolidating two others beginning next fall. According to the PSD website, the district's Comprehensive Planning Committee has made the recommendation to begin in fall 2027.

According to PSD, the district has about 10,000 empty seats and fewer children arriving each year.

According to a release from the school district that was released on Friday, Superintendent Brian Kingsley will announce the planning committee's recommended list, offer brief remarks, and answer limited questions during a scheduled news conference at 5 p.m. Friday.

PSD said the planning committee will submit the list to the Board of Education on Oct. 13 with a final vote scheduled for Oct. 27. The district said that principals have been notified if their school is on the list and were instructed to pass along the information to staff on Friday.

The district posted a video on YouTube for parents and caregivers about the challenge of declining enrollment and its impact on the entire district.