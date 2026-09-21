Northern Colorado police find 2 victims with gunshot wounds while responding to crash

Police in Northern Colorado responded to reports of a crash but when officers arrived on scene, they discovered two people inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the Loveland Emergency Communications Center received an iPhone notification about a crash near the I-25 and Eisenhower Boulevard off-ramp just after midnight Monday.

Officers with the Loveland Police Department responded and found two people inside the vehicle. Both had suffered gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital. Both suffered life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition on Monday morning.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation reveals this may have been a targeted attack and not a random act. They believe the shooting happened near the location of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or has information from the moments before midnight along the I-25 corridor between Crossroads Boulevard and Eisenhower Boulevard, particularly in the southbound lanes, is asked to contact the Loveland Police Department's tipline at (970) 962-2032 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.