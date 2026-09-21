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Northern Colorado police find 2 victims with gunshot wounds while responding to crash

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Police in Northern Colorado responded to reports of a crash but when officers arrived on scene, they discovered two people inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. 

According to investigators, the Loveland Emergency Communications Center received an iPhone notification about a crash near the I-25 and Eisenhower Boulevard off-ramp just after midnight Monday. 

Officers with the Loveland Police Department responded and found two people inside the vehicle. Both had suffered gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital. Both suffered life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition on Monday morning. 

Investigators said the preliminary investigation reveals this may have been a targeted attack and not a random act. They believe the shooting happened near the location of the crash. 

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or has information from the moments before midnight along the I-25 corridor between Crossroads Boulevard and Eisenhower Boulevard, particularly in the southbound lanes, is asked to contact the Loveland Police Department's tipline at (970) 962-2032 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

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