Northern Colorado pet crematory accused of disposing pets in landfill: Owner denies all accusations

A popular and longstanding pet crematory in northern Colorado is facing a lawsuit, alleging Precious Memories Pet Cemetery & Crematory disposed of pets deceivingly in landfills and mass graves against owner wishes.

The seven-page lawsuit, filed in Larimer County and obtained by CBS News Colorado, accuses the company of causing reputation and financial damages to at least two northern Colorado veterinary offices.

Samantha Jo Staggs, director of the crematory, told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas the lawsuit was baseless, in her opinion.

"Some people mourn more for their pets than they do for their own family members, the reason being their pets are with them every single day," Staggs said. "I've been fielding over 100 calls."

Staggs said her clients adore their late pets, and that is why this lawsuit has been so damaging to her company in recent days.

She says she's received death threats from concerned customers who believe the accusations made in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit names Edwards Veterinary Care and Western Skies Animal Rehabilitation as two of the companies alleging misconduct.

The lawsuit, in part, accuses Staggs' company of disposing of pets in landfills and mass graves against client wishes. It also accuses the company of sending clients clay memorials with paw and hoof prints from animals other than those the clients once owned.

Thomas asked Staggs if she had ever misled customers and mishandled the remains of pets. The following dialogue was under the context of whether or not Staggs had done the things she was accused of without clients' knowledge.

"Have you ever thrown any pets in a mass grave?" Thomas asked.

"No," Staggs said.

"Have you ever misled someone with the remains of their pets?" Thomas asked.

"No," Staggs said.

"Have you ever thrown a pet into the trash bin or landfill?" Thomas asked.

"No," Staggs said.

"What are your thoughts when you hear someone accusing you of that?" Thomas asked.

"I am very upset about that. It is very harmful," Staggs said.

Staggs said it is common practice to properly and humanly dispose of some pet remains in the landfill, but only under prior approval and understanding of clients. She said one example is when a large animal, such as a horse, is too large to cremate. Staggs said sometimes clients will knowingly elect for portions of the horse's body to be cremated, such as their head and heart. And the rest, according to Staggs, is properly disposed of in the landfill.

She also said some people knowingly request that their pets be buried in a mass grave, and her team will facilitate that.

Staggs walked CBS News Colorado through her crematory and described how her company is supposed to operate. She noted how every deceased pet is given two information stickers which follow their remains through the process. She showed how staff are supposed to log information about every pet's weight, name, owner and more before and after the cremation process.

She said if there was someone who received the wrong clay memorial or ashes it was a mistake.

"There was no malicious intent," Staggs said.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the vet clinics that filed the lawsuit seeking interviews. Both offices deferred comment to their lawyer. The lawyer representing them sent a statement saying their lawsuit was based in fact but added nobody would be available for an interview at the time for this report.

Those suing are seeking compensation for damages to their reputation and for financial losses.

Staggs said she was willing to speak with any concerned pet owner at length, and said she could guarantee she has never intentionally misled anyone during the grieving process

"I want people who see this to feel and rest at ease to know they are getting their pet back and nobody else," Staggs said.