Northern Colorado man accused of illegally killing cattle grazing near his property

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says a northern Colorado man illegally shot and killed several cows recently, resulting in felony charges. Deputies say Michael Hester allegedly killed his neighbors' cows as they grazed the land.

The cattle were reportedly killed on April 1, as witnesses claim they saw Hester shooting his gun and driving around on an ATV. At least one person reported that Hester had fired across a state highway which is also against the law.

"Obviously it is a concern when anybody is firing weapons where they shouldn't be," said Andrea Maxwell, a deputy with LCSO.

Deputies rushed to Buckhorn Canyon, located in the foothills west of Fort Collins, to make contact with Hester.

"We made contact with a male that was actively shooting at cattle and had shot at cattle that day," Maxwell said.

Deputies found several dead cattle along the canyon. They also found at least one cow that had been shot but was still alive. They later had to euthanize that cow.

Agriculture zoning laws allow the cows to graze any land they walk on. It is not up to the owners of the cattle to fence their cows in. Rather, it is up to land owners that do not want their land grazed to fence the cows out, according to LCSO.

Maxwell, who specializes in law enforcement around livestock, said there is evidence that Hester allegedly removed a fence that used to be around his property.

Hester was arrested and transported to the Larimer County Jail in Fort Collins. He was booked and then later released on a $5,000 bond. He faces felony charges including aggravated animal cruelty, second-degree criminal trespass, theft of certain animals and shooting across a public highway.

Investigators estimate the cattle lost were worth more than $30,000.

"Livestock agriculture is a huge lifestyle, but it is also a business. A lot of people make their living with cattle ranching," Maxwell said. "So, when you deprive someone of their cattle, you deprive them of an income. By killing these cattle, you are killing someone's livelihood, essentially."