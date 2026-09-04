Northern Colorado investigators say house fire began near outlet used to power electric vehicle charger

The Greeley Fire Department said a house fire started near an outlet and extension cord powering an electric vehicle. Fire crews rushed to the burning home in the 1400 block of 102nd Avenue on Sept. 2.

Investigators said the fire originated inside the attached garage near a 240-volt wall outlet and an extension cord being used to power an electric-vehicle charger. They said they didn't find any evidence that the vehicle or its high-voltage battery caused or contributed to the fire.

A house fire was started near an outlet and extension cord powering an electric vehicle, according to the Greeley Fire Department. Greeley Fire Department

The fire has been ruled accidental and was "caused by an electrical failure involving the equipment used to power the EV charger."

Additional Information from the Greeley Fire Department:

The Greeley Fire Department reminds residents to follow manufacturer recommendations when charging electric vehicles and to use electrical equipment, outlets, and charging systems in accordance with applicable safety requirements. Extension cords should only be used when specifically approved for the intended application and load.