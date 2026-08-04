Northern Colorado crash investigated after 2 hazmat semis collide

The Colorado State Patrol investigated a crash involving two hazmat semis early Tuesday morning. Investigators said about 12:45 a.m., two semis were involved in a collision at Weld County Road 66 and Weld County Road 43, northeast of Greeley.

The crash involved two semis, an International Harvester hauling a trailer with hydrochloric acid, and a Kenworth hauling a trailer with natural gas. Investigators said the International was eastbound on WCR 66 when it stopped at a stop sign. The Kenworth was southbound on WCR 43 traveling through the intersection; there was no stop sign for this direction when the International went through the intersection into the Kenworth's path of travel.

Two hazmat semi trucks collided at Weld County Road 66 and Weld County Road 43, northeast of Greeley. Colorado State Patrol

The Kenworth collided with the left side of the International trailer, overturning the trailer into an irrigation ditch on the south side of the roadway.

Investigators said the overturned trailer began to leak the hydrochloric acid it was hauling. Colorado State Patrol HAZMAT units were called to the crash scene as well as the Eaton Fire Department. Crews determined that an outer pipe had been split. They were able to contain the spill, but it was unknown how much escaped.

Neither driver was injured in the crash. The male driver of the International, 54, out of Denver, was issued a citation for failing to yield right of way when proceeding through a stop sign. The other driver was identified as a 71-year-old male out of Firestone.

The intersection was closed during the crash investigation and cleanup.