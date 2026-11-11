Northern Colorado community kicks off Veterans Day parade by recognizing final moments of World War I

Thousands of people lined the streets of Loveland on Tuesday, as the community joined together for its annual Veterans Day parade, honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Loveland Veterans Day parade 2026 CBS

The parade kicked off at 11:11 a.m. to recognize the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918 when fighting in World War I was brought to an end.

Spectators of all ages gathered along the route to watch the parade, which featured plenty to see both on the ground and in the sky. Children also enjoyed collecting candy handed out along the way.

For many families, attending the parade is an annual tradition.

"It's a tradition. I mean, we just have always respected our veterans and appreciated them and shown a lot of support for them," said Kathy Dench, who attended with her grandchild.

Dennis Stricker, a U.S. Army veteran who was drafted in 1971, also attended to take in the festivities.

"The reason why this country exists is because of the military service and veterans," Stricker said.

Local schools brought students to participate in the celebration, giving children an opportunity to show their appreciation for those who served.

One fifth-grade student, Tasia Dench, said her class made a patriotic poster for the occasion.

"We made a USA flag and the stars and fireworks of the USA, and it says, 'Veterans, thank you for your service,'" Tasia explained.

She also reflected on the sacrifices made by those who served.

"It's because some of them had to die for our freedom," Tasia said.

For Kathy Dench, the parade is also a way to continue her tradition in Loveland.

"I think it's wonderful. I grew up in Loveland, and we always came out to support the veterans," Kathy said.