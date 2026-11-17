Northern Colorado roadways are facing increasing challenges from rising construction costs, and the City of Greeley says it will need continued voter support to keep up with the demand for roadway improvements.

In 2015, Greeley voters approved a 65 cent sales tax on every $100 spent to fund road maintenance, repairs and replacement through an initiative known as "Keep Greeley Moving." That effort was renewed seven years later in 2022.

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Since 2016, the city has spent more than $114 million in tax revenue on roadway improvements. That investment has helped the city address about 40% of its streets.

"We've been spending the money that we've been given," said Steven Younkin, chief engineer for the City of Greeley's Public Works and Transportation Department. "And that's gotten us about 40% of our streets."

But keeping up with the remaining roadways is becoming increasingly difficult as construction costs rise. Younkin says the city generally expects roads to last about 20 years, meaning it needs to maintain and repave them on a consistent cycle to prevent deterioration.

The cost of that work, however, has grown since the tax was first approved.

"Since 2016, there's been some very significant cost inflation on construction," Younkin said.

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He said construction prices began increasing substantially around 2021, eventually outpacing the revenue generated by the existing sales tax. That means the same amount of tax revenue can no longer cover as many roadway improvements as it once did.

"It is critical for us to maintain the streets in the conditions as they are today," Younkin said.

Beyond the need for additional funding, the city will also need voters to continue supporting the initiative. The Keep Greeley Moving sales tax must be renewed by voters every seven years.

The last renewal took place in 2022, and the current tax revenue is scheduled to expire in 2029. That means Greeley voters will need to revisit the initiative in the coming years if the city hopes to continue funding roadway improvements.

"If we do not get the sales tax renewal, we found that our pavement condition drops dramatically over the next 20 years," Younkin said.

Without an extension, the city expects its ability to maintain road conditions to decline significantly, potentially leaving Greeley struggling to keep pace with the long-term needs of its 800 lane miles of roadway system.