Fire damages home in Northern Colorado after everyone inside escapes unharmed

Everyone who was inside a burning home in Northern Colorado was able to escape unharmed on Tuesday morning. According to Berthoud Fire, crews were called to the home at 3425 Heron Lakes Parkway about 4:20 a.m. after a passerby saw the fire from the outside.

Fire caused significant damage to a home in Berthoud on Tuesday morning. CBS

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the attic. Crews said they verified that everyone who was inside had gotten out safely.

At that point, fire investigators said the fire ran the length of the home and they had to pull the crews out and go on the defensive with the fire.

Investigators believe the fire started outside the home and then moved inside. What caused the fire is being investigated.

The two people living in the home have been displaced.

A Berthoud home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. CBS

Firefighters continued to stay on the scene doing mop-up and looking for hot spots. They will also work with the restoration company to get the process started.

No other homes were impacted in the fire.