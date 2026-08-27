Northern Colorado judge sentences man to 236 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child

A man in Northern Colorado is facing a lengthy prison sentence for sexually assaulting a young girl on multiple occasions.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office says it was first notified of a sexual assault on a 9-year-old girl back in January 2024. Investigators say the child's mother noticed the girl became reluctant to go to school on Thursdays, when students had lessons concerning private parts. The WCSO says the girl indicated that she had been sexually assaulted by 41-year-old Joshua Andrews.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

In June, Andrews was convicted of twelve counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust as part of a pattern of sexual abuse.

On Thursday, a Weld County judge sentenced Andrews to 236 years to life in prison.

"Our message is simple: People who prey on Weld County's children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Chief Deputy District Attorney Arynn Clark said. "We will continue to protect children in our community and will use every tool we have available to seek justice. There is no place in our community for adults who abuse children."