Northern Coloradans "grow a row" of extra produce to help UCHealth food pantry

The need for local food pantries is on the rise in northern Colorado according to at least one food pantry in Fort Collins. UCHealth's Family Medicine Food Pantry in Fort Collins has seen a steady increase in households seeking out their resources since January of 2022, with more than 2,000 households visiting their pantry during some months.

In an effort to better provide for everyone in need, UCHealth's team has started the "Grow a Row" initiative. The effort encourages those able to donate their extra produce they grow at home, and to consider intentionally growing extra goods for donation. The food pantry has even provided free seeds to some residents as a way to not only help feed them, but to also get a return in donations.

"We are growing just about anything I can grow to provide not only for ourselves, but also for our foodbank" said Carolyn Longmire, a Fort Collins resident who donates to the food pantry.

Longmire said she received seeds from the food pantry earlier in the year and has loved not only growing food to feed her family, but also finding ways to donate many of the organic products each week.

CBS

Longmire said she finds the process to be therapeutic in many ways.

"(Harvesting) is peaceful, it is good for your mental health," Longmire said. "Healthy food makes healthy minds, and a healthier community overall."

Longmire grows many foods including tomatoes, carrots, peas, apples, zucchini and more. She said there is always an abundance of food ready to be donated.

"There is always leftovers. There is always extra," Longmire said. "It either ends up on the ground or ends up rotten. Instead of letting it do that, send it to the foodbank."

Longmire said she hoped everyone would consider doing what she does in finding joy in making food for others. She said it is possible for anyone to do, even those who are simply growing one plant out of a container in their home. She said it would be a good project for teenagers to participate in as well, as a way to learn about the foods they grow and eat.

CBS

"(Growing and donating) warms my heart," Longmire said.

Nina Rosenquest, Project Manager for the UCHealth pantry, said she is always encouraged when residents come in and donate their own goods.

"It really just makes my heart happy, it is incredible to see people looking out for their neighbors," Rosenquest said.

The pantry relies on grant money to fund most of their operation, meaning if food is not donated they have to purchase it out of their budget. The more people donate, the further the money goes.

"The further we can make those dollars go by not having to purchase produce, the more we can purchase eggs, milk and things that are highly sought after by our clients," Rosenquest said.

CBS

For Longmire, this is one way she can give back to an entity which has done so much for her. During winter months she sometimes visits the same pantry as a client, and not a donor.

"This little extra step they can do to drop off food they have grown can really make a difference in people's lives," Rosenquest said.