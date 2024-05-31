Northbound lanes E470 closed at 88th Avenue after crash northeast of Denver

The northbound lanes of E470 were closed near 88th Avenue on Friday. The Colorado State Patrol investigated the crash that possibly involved a pickup and a semi.

Both northbound lanes were closed and one southbound lane was closed during the crash investigation and cleanup. It is unclear what transpired before the crash.

Drivers are being detoured via Pena Boulevard from northbound lanes and southbound traffic is being detoured via 96th Avenue to Tower Road.

There is a closure estimate of about two hours from the time of the crash that happened just before noon.