Watch CBS News
Local News

Northbound lanes E470 closed at 88th Avenue after crash northeast of Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The northbound lanes of E470 were closed near 88th Avenue on Friday. The Colorado State Patrol investigated the crash that possibly involved a pickup and a semi.

e470-crash.jpg
Northbound lanes of E470 were closed at 88th Avenue on Friday after a crash. CBS

Both northbound lanes were closed and one southbound lane was closed during the crash investigation and cleanup. It is unclear what transpired before the crash. 

e470-crash-2.jpg
The Colorado State Patrol investigated a crash on E470 that closed northbound lanes on Friday. CBS

Drivers are being detoured via Pena Boulevard from northbound lanes and southbound traffic is being detoured via 96th Avenue to Tower Road. 

rollover-madden-lu6-frame-9413.png
The northbound lanes of E470 were closed at 88th Avenue northeast of Denver after a crash on Friday just before noon.  CBS

There is a closure estimate of about two hours from the time of the crash that happened just before noon. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 12:49 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.