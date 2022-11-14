North Metro Fire celebrates newly-renovated fire station

North Metro Fire Rescue crews are getting used to their new digs. The agency celebrated its newly-renovated fire station over the weekend.

Station 61 in Broomfield has returned to full operations after construction to modernize and add safety features.

Firefighters enjoyed their first meal in the kitchen together on Saturday night.

The station houses North Metro Fire engines and medic crew as well as the battalion chief in charge of Broomfield operations.