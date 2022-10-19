Nonprofit turns Colfax motels into affordable housing

A Denver nonprofit is laying the groundwork work for more affordable housing on East Colfax. The Fax Partnership purchased two motels in September. The Westerner and Sand & Sage motels, located at 8405 and 8415 E. Colfax, were acquired to provide temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness.

"We've found that these motels really are a great way to acquire a property that provides housing immediately," said Monica Martinez, executive director of The Fax.

The Fax Partnership's mission is to strengthen and support East Colfax while advocating for equitable development.

The motel properties have approximately 34 units, equipped with microwaves, refrigerators, a queen bed, a closet and a bathroom.

No credit checks are needed, and guests aren't required to sign a lease. A one-night stay costs $68 and it's about $340 to stay for a week.

"These are folks who are paying cash to stay here because it's a roof over their heads," said Martinez. "Many people that are able to stay here have just enough cash to pay that nightly rate. Maybe they're working a day job that pays them in cash. It's an alternative to being on the street."

The plan is the property will eventually be turned into a shelter, but right now it operates as a standard motel. Next fall, Volunteers of America of Colorado will lease the properties from The Fax for family homeless housing while their property on West Colfax is rehabilitated.

In 2028, the location will serve as a site for future affordable redevelopment in the East Colfax community. The Fax will redevelop the 33,200 square-foot property into new affordable housing with community-serving ground floor uses.

"This neighborhood is one of the last bastions of affordable housing here in Denver. It's a community that's still very immigrant-rich and lower-income. Acquiring properties now before it further gentrifies is a great idea," said Martinez.