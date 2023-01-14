Nonprofit assisting incoming migrants find jobs in Denver as influx continues

Centro Humanitario, a nonprofit organization in Denver that offers programs that connect laborers, domestic workers and other low-wage and immigrant workers to employment opportunities and education, is helping migrants and asylum seekers reel into the community.

The organization understands incoming migrants need jobs before they can stand on their own, which is why it's organizing an event to help them not only find a job but also get familiar with the community.

The organization is assisting migrants like Jose, who left their country of Venezuela to escape violence and want to work.

"We are looking for the possibility to get a job, so that we can leave the shelter and take care of our needs," Jose said.

For over a week, he has been staying at a city shelter, but he knows he has less than 13 days to find a place to stay and a job.

"It's very concerning, it's something that doesn't let me sleep at night," Jose said.

Organizations like Centro Humanitario, are aware of this and they are also concerned, which is why they are doing its part.

Coming from an immigrant family, the director of the nonprofit, Mayra Juarez understands the struggle most are facing.

"They represent a whole workforce that is coming into our city, they all want to become workers in our community," Juarez said.

The plan is to help these migrants integrate and feel safe in their new community, at least for those who hope to stay in Denver.

"We are going to start assessing their needs, their talents and what they are bringing to the table and then from there find a plan to integrate them into our community," Juarez said.

That's the plan set for the event on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the location still undecided. The organization still hopes to help at least 200 migrants.

"I think it a very serious opportunity now for us to come together as institutions and organizations to see how we are going to solve this and what I mean is the city, the state and interfaith community because we all the power to do more," Juarez said

Evan Dreyer, deputy chief of staff to Mayor Hancock, told CBS News Colorado they are working to find other places of shelter for migrants.

The two-week limit at shelters is not for migrants to think they're out in the cold alone, but more so to put another plan in action, according to Dreyer.

"Nobody really wants to be or needs to be living on a blanket in a gymnasium floor and if we can help make that a brief experience for somebody to help them move into something better then let's do that," Dreyer said.

Meanwhile, migrants like Jose still feel hopeless as they don't know where they are going next, but hope for a miracle.

Usually, a membership is needed for the nonprofit's services but fees will be waived for migrants who attend the event.

A location will be announced ahead of the event and will be announced on CBS News Colorado.

For more information about the event visit the nonprofit's website at: https://bit.ly/3w0ghdK