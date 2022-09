No one hurt as flames shoot through roof of apartment

Denver firefighters rushed to a burning apartment on Monday night. When crews arrived, flames were coming from one unit in the complex near Oneida and Mississippi.

Fire crews said that most of the flames stayed on the balcony and the exterior of the building. Fire did shoot through part of the roof.

No one was hurt.