No injuries after tree falls through roof of home in Littleton

No injuries after tree falls through roof of home in Littleton

No injuries after tree falls through roof of home in Littleton

No injuries were reported after a tree fell through the roof of a home in Littleton.

South Metro Fire Rescue says it was called out to Highland Drive and the Technical Rescue Team responded to evaluate the structural stability.

Update: The structure is stable and the Littleton Building Department is responding. pic.twitter.com/V02vgEylt2 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 7, 2024

The fire department issued an update and said that the structure is stable and the Little Building Department responded to the scene.

A First Alert Weather Day posted for both Saturday and Sunday for the Front Range and the Denver metro area. Strong damaging wind gusts and critical fire weather are expected.

The winds may be strong enough to cause tree damage, down powerlines and blown over yard furniture.