No injuries reported at Suncor refinery vapor release

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Another incident occurred Tuesday morning at Suncor's Commerce City refinery.

Personnel responded around 8 a.m.

The Canadian petroleum company says it was a vapor leak that was quickly contained.

We saw vapor billowing from the facility but have not received word as to whether this was the actual release or normal activity.

"We are taking this situation seriously," the company said in a statement. "Suncor's top priority is ensuring the health and safety of people in our workplace and in the communities where we operate."

No one was reported hurt.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 3:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

