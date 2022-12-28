No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into apartment in Adams County

The Adams County Fire Department says no injuries were reported after a vehicle plowed into an apartment.

Crews responded to a vehicle vs structure call at 10:27am this morning. Vehicle ran five get into apartment. One party has to be extricated from vehicle. There were no injuries. Crews have shut off gas line and removed car. Heavy Rescue is on scene. pic.twitter.com/J91nOddNSE — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) December 28, 2022

The department responded to a report of a vehicle vs. structure call around 10:27 a.m. on 2253 Coronado Parkway North Wednesday morning. Adams County fire says one person was extricated from the vehicle.

Crews turned off the gas line to the apartment and removed the vehicle safely.