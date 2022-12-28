Watch CBS News
No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into apartment in Adams County

The Adams County Fire Department says no injuries were reported after a vehicle plowed into an apartment. 

The department responded to a report of a vehicle vs. structure call around 10:27 a.m. on 2253 Coronado Parkway North Wednesday morning. Adams County fire says one person was extricated from the vehicle. 

Crews turned off the gas line to the apartment and removed the vehicle safely. 

First published on December 28, 2022 / 3:11 PM

