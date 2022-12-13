No change in outcome of Colorado Congressional District 3 after recount: Secretary of State

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced on Monday that there is no change in the outcome of the results for the race of Colorado Congressional District 3 after a mandatory recount was ordered. That mandatory recount is required if the vote is within 0.5% of the winner's total.

CBS

The mandatory recount of U.S. Congressional District 3 reconfirmed that Rep. Lauren Boebert is the winner of the race.

Republican Boebert's challenger Democrat Adam Frisch conceded in what was an unexpectedly tight race 10 days after Election Day.

The recount also included Colorado House District 43 which reconfirmed that Robert "Bob" Marshall is the winner of that race.

"The mandatory recount for U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of House District 43 are complete and have confirmed the results of the races. Colorado's elections are safe, secure, and accurate," said Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a statement. "I commend the election workers from across the state and my office for conducting these recounts and for their continued work to make Colorado the best place to cast a ballot."

Griswold also certified the state's 2022 general election on Monday.

The final vote tallies as determined by the recounts can be found below:

Candidate Net Change in Votes Percentage of Vote Total Lauren Boebert -3 50.06% Adam Frisch +1 49.89%

Candidate Net Change in Votes Percentage of Vote Total Robert Marshall -1 50.45% Kurt Huffman -1 49.55%

Additional Information from the Secretary of State's Office:

Vote totals changed marginally after bipartisan teams of election judges readjudicated ballots and reviewed all under or over voted ballots for voter intent. The recount results ensure that ballots were counted according to the intent of the voter.

A statutorily-mandated recount was required for the race for Colorado's U.S. Congressional District 3 due to the narrow vote margin between the winning and losing candidates. C.R.S. 1-10.5-101 states, "a recount of any election contest shall be held if the difference between the highest number of votes cast in that election contest and the next highest number of votes cast in that election contest is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest."

After canvass boards confirmed that the difference in votes cast between the winning and losing candidates fell below 0.5%, Secretary Griswold ordered a mandatory recount for the race on November 30.

Colorado's U.S. House District 3 is comprised of 26 complete counties, as well as part of Eagle County. Those 26 counties include: Alamosa, Archuleta, Conejos, Costilla, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Huerfano, La Plata, Las Animas, Mesa, Mineral, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Otero, Ouray, Pitkin, Pueblo, Rio Blanco, Rio Grande, San Juan, San Miguel, Saguache.

Counties will be reimbursed by the Secretary of State's office for the cost of the mandatory recount.

The permissive recount was requested by candidate Huffman on December 5. The Secretary of State's Office requested an estimate from Douglas County for the cost of the recount and provided it to candidate Huffman on December 6. The cost estimate provided to candidate Huffman was $738. Candidate Huffman submitted a $1,000 check to the Colorado Department of State on December 7. The recount order to Douglas County was sent on December 8. Any unused funds will be refunded to the candidate.