Mandatory recount ordered for Colorado Congressional District 3
The Colorado Secretary of State's Office has ordered a mandatory recount of the results for the race of Colorado Congressional District 3. That mandatory recount is required if the vote is within 0.5% of the winner's total.
Republican Lauren Boebert proclaimed victory in an unexpectedly tight race for Colorado's Congressional District 3 earlier this month. Boebert's challenger Democrat Adam Frisch conceded 10 days after the election.
