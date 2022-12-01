Watch CBS News
Local News

Mandatory recount ordered for Colorado Congressional District 3

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Left Right Center: Rep. Lauren Boebert & the CD3 race
Left Right Center: Rep. Lauren Boebert & the CD3 race 10:11

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office has ordered a mandatory recount of the results for the race of Colorado Congressional District 3. That mandatory recount is required if the vote is within 0.5% of the winner's total. 

Republican Lauren Boebert proclaimed victory in an unexpectedly tight race for Colorado's Congressional District 3 earlier this month. Boebert's challenger Democrat Adam Frisch conceded 10 days after the election.   

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 5:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.