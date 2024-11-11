Nikola Jokic named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets on Monday was named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week. The Denver center capped off a spectacular week with an impressive performance in the Nuggets fifth straight win on Sunday night.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on November 6, 2024. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In a 122-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks, last year's MVP notched his sixth triple double of the season (and fourth in a row) with 37 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists. He's the first player in NBA history to post that stat line.

Through the first 10 games of the season, Jokic ranks first in rebounds and first in assists per game, while averaging 29.7 points per contest.

Jokic is somehow playing even better than in his past four seasons, three of which resulted in the regular season MVP award. It's something that we have to truly enjoy, because we are witnessing a generational player. And when he's gone, the Nuggets are going to look so different and we can all say "We were there when..."

The Nuggets currently stand at 7-3 and have a few days of rest. Their next game will be on Friday against the Pelicans in New Orleans.