Watch CBS News
Sports

Nikola Jokic comes in 4th in Associated Press' Male Athlete of the Year voting

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS/AP

WATCH: Nikola Jokic makes rare appearance in commercials with teammate Peyton Watson
WATCH: Nikola Jokic makes rare appearance in commercials with teammate Peyton Watson 01:04

The Denver Nuggets' NBA Finals MVP didn't win the Associated Press' Male Athlete of the Year award this year, but he came close. Nikola Jokic placed fourth in the voting, which was annouced on Thursday.

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets reacts after a made basket at Ball Arena last season. Justin Tafoya / Getty Images

A total of 87 votes were cast from a panel of sports media professionals, and baseball star Shohei Ohtani edged Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, tennis great Novak Djokovic and Jokic.

Shohei Ohtani - 20 votes
Lionel Messi - 16
Novak Djokovic - 16
Nikola Jokic - 12

Ohtani won the AP Male Athlete of the Year for the second time. This time it was for his performances both hitting and pitching for the Los Angeles Angels and for Japan's team in the World Baseball Classic. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed him to a record-setting $700 million contract in the offseason.

Last year, Denver signed the Serbian big man to a five-year, $264 million deal to remain in Denver. On Wednesday night Jokic scored 31 points against the Toronto Raptors and has now hit the 30+ points mark against every one of the Nuggets opponents.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 10:41 AM MST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.