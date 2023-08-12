Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto ready to turn the corner in sophomore NFL season

There are plenty of things to be excited about as a Denver Broncos fan heading into the regular season, including some young talent to keep a watchful eye upon as NFL preseason gets underway.

Eyes will be on Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto for his sophomore season in the league. During training camp, he was starting to look like the guy who the Broncos drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

CBS

"Playing fast, playing confident, not really thinking too much," Bonitto told CBS Colorado Sports' Rod Mackey during training camp.

Bonitto has been gaining positive attention this year at camp and heading into preseason — far more compared to the previous summer, and he feels better as well.

"Nik's grown," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said during a press conference. "You watch Nik play in college, and you watch Nik play last year, he was more of a speed rusher. Now, he is engaging the big bodies. He's using his hands. He's more speed to power, and that's NFL rushing."

Broncos fans know the team hasn't had a winning record in the past six seasons, but there is always renewed optimism for success heading into a new season. During camp, Bonitto was ready with his own positivity for his game as a Bronco.

"It's no pressure," Bonitto said. "I just wanna win at the end of the day, and I'm going to do whatever it takes to help the team win."