Colorado Department of Corrections collecting on alleged overpayments despite appeals from struggling employees

After months of speaking out anonymously against their employer, the Colorado Department of Corrections, parole officers, Lawrence Cutts and Nick Segura have nothing left to lose.

(Left to right) Former Colorado DOC employees Nick Segura and Lawrence Cutts. CBS

"I'm late on bills right now, borrowing money to make my mortgage payment it is putting me in a hole," Cutts said.

Two years ago, both men were promoted to parole officer from facility work. They say they were told it would come with a 10% raise.

The DOC says it was too much, and it's now taking it back one check at a time.

"Altogether, it's approximately $700," Segura said.

For Segura, the notice came while on leave after he was injured in a critical incident.

The same one that took the life of a fellow parole officer.

"You know, I struggle with the recovery process from the incident in September, and now this added a financial stress into our lives," he added.

The reduction in pay was too much for Cutts, who decided to leave the DOC. As a result, he lost nearly his entire check.

"For the last month, I have gone to work and at the end of April when I was supposed to get paid,," Cutts said. "I got my pay stub, and it literally said I had $55.

Cutts, who is a U.S. Army veteran, is already in the process of shifting into a role as a police officer, but the sudden change in pay means a sudden struggle to get by. In a last attempt to keep his family afloat, he's started an online fundraiser.

"It's really hard for me to sit back and talk about what I'm going through," Cutts said. "I've worked super hard to get where I am coming from where I come from."

The issue at the center of it all those offers were not in writing. They're now warning anyone thinking about taking a job with the state not to make that mistake.

"Whatever they promise you, get it in writing because they are not going to stand by you," he added.

CBS Colorado has made numerous requests to sit down with the head of the DOC to discuss the pay issues, or a statement responding to the claims of their employees. DOC declined an interview and did not provide any sort of statement.