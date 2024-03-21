NFL will allow Eagles' "Tush Push" play to remain next season

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is retiring Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce retiring after 13 seasons 01:01

No ifs, ands, or buts about it — the NFL's "Tush Push" is here to stay, at least for another season. NFL executive Troy Vincent said Thursday that the league would not consider banning the controversial play ahead of the 2024 season.

Also known as the "Brotherly Shove," the play was first popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Similar to a quarterback sneak, where the quarterback lines up behind the center and drives himself forward with the ball, the rugby-style maneuver involves Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being pushed forward by multiple teammates — to great effect in short-yardage situations, such as on the goal line for a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII February 12, 2023. Rob Carr / Getty Images

The Eagles had a 90% success rate on the play last season, according to the Athletic, far higher than any of their opponents who attempted the move. Thanks in part to the play, Hurts finished the season tied with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the league lead in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks with 15.

Following wide-ranging criticism from across the league, the Athletic reported in December that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to eliminate the Tush Push.

"I don't have the energy to care about whether it gets banned or not," Eagles center Jason Kelce said in response to the report on the "New Heights" podcast he hosts alongside his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "We're going to run it right now because we're good at it and it's effective. And whatever they do next season, we'll figure out a way to do something at a high level and make it effective."

While the Tush Push will be available for the Eagles next season, Kelce will not — the legendary center officially retired earlier this month after 13 seasons with the team.