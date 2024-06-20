Watch CBS News
Local News

New wildlife underpass at I-70 west of Denver designed to keep more animals, drivers safe

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

New wildlife underpass at I-70 & Genesee built for animal, drivers' safety
New wildlife underpass at I-70 & Genesee built for animal, drivers' safety 01:46

The I-70 and Genesee Wildlife Underpass Project has been created to prevent wildlife from crossing interstate in Jefferson County. This is a major problem when it comes to drivers in the area running into wildlife. 

new-wildlife-underpass-vo-transfer-frame-255.jpg
The new underpass at I-70 between Genesee and Lookout Mountain.  CBS

In the ribbon cutting on Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said I-70 between Genesee and Lookout Mountain is a hot spot for vehicle wildlife collisions. CDOT tracks more than 5,000 vehicle wildlife crashes every year and this area of Golden tracks some of the highest crashes. 

There is fencing all around the area so wildlife can't jump over and cross I-70. This includes elk, deer, bears and small mammals. CDOT told CBS Colorado they will continue to monitor the animals with cameras in the area when they use the underpass. 

new-wildlife-underpass-vo-transfer-frame-818.jpg
CDOT will monitor the animals with cameras in the area when they use the underpass. CBS

Colorado's First Gentleman Marlon Reis said this is expected to reduce vehicle wildlife collisions by 90%. Reis said these underpasses are life-saving structures. 

"Wildlife crossings like this one are important for the safety of all who travel through this area," Reis said. "It ensures wildlife have a safe and protective place to travel and also protects drivers' safety."

new-wildlife-underpass-vo-transfer-frame-515.jpg
The new I-70 and Genesee Wildlife Underpass Project. CBS

This is a project that started back in November and was completed in June 2024. The overall project costs $10.3 million. This project is the first of several Floyd Hill projects to be completed.  

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 12:34 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.