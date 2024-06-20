New wildlife underpass at I-70 west of Denver designed to keep more animals, drivers safe

The I-70 and Genesee Wildlife Underpass Project has been created to prevent wildlife from crossing interstate in Jefferson County. This is a major problem when it comes to drivers in the area running into wildlife.

The new underpass at I-70 between Genesee and Lookout Mountain. CBS

In the ribbon cutting on Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said I-70 between Genesee and Lookout Mountain is a hot spot for vehicle wildlife collisions. CDOT tracks more than 5,000 vehicle wildlife crashes every year and this area of Golden tracks some of the highest crashes.

There is fencing all around the area so wildlife can't jump over and cross I-70. This includes elk, deer, bears and small mammals. CDOT told CBS Colorado they will continue to monitor the animals with cameras in the area when they use the underpass.

CDOT will monitor the animals with cameras in the area when they use the underpass. CBS

Colorado's First Gentleman Marlon Reis said this is expected to reduce vehicle wildlife collisions by 90%. Reis said these underpasses are life-saving structures.

"Wildlife crossings like this one are important for the safety of all who travel through this area," Reis said. "It ensures wildlife have a safe and protective place to travel and also protects drivers' safety."

The new I-70 and Genesee Wildlife Underpass Project. CBS

This is a project that started back in November and was completed in June 2024. The overall project costs $10.3 million. This project is the first of several Floyd Hill projects to be completed.