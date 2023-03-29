New study reveals Colorado teens have easy access to firearms: "That is catastrophic for us and our community"

Following recent gun violence at a Denver high school, the community is coming together to try to keep students safe, even as a new study shows many Colorado teens have easy access to firearms.

One in three Colorado teens say they have access to a loaded firearm, according to the findings of a new survey from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

It comes as firearms are now the leading cause of death of children in the U.S., including accidental deaths, suicides and homicides.

Sitting on a bench in honor of his late son, Jack, Rick Padilla still struggles to keep his emotions in check, no matter how much time has passed.

"Jack was extremely outgoing, an extremely happy child, well-liked by everybody," Padilla said.

Four years ago, a student at Cherry Creek High School took his own life after being bullied. It was a day that brought Rick and other loved ones indescribable pain.

"It was the worst day of my life," Padilla said.

CBS

Since that day, Padilla has dedicated his life to suicide prevention, now working for the city of Denver, as well as his own organization, Jack Strong. While mental health is a concern of his, so is gun access, since studies show it increases suicide risk.

"That is catastrophic for us and our community," he said. "We have to do something different."

A new survey by researchers at CU Anschutz paints an even more startling picture, finding 1 in 3 Colorado teens say they have access to a loaded gun. A quarter of teens answered they could get access in 24 hours, and 12% could do so in 10 minutes.

"We know that roughly 50% of suicides occur between that moment of ideation and action, which is roughly ten minutes," said Ginny McCarthy, a doctoral student at the Colorado School of Public Health who helped with the research.

According to McCarthy, safe storage is one easy solution to prevent suicide and some violent acts.

"There are things we can do, and secure storage of firearms is at the top of that list, but also talking about youth firearm access is supremely important," she said.

CBS

Padilla agrees it's one of many solutions to a complicated problem with severe consequences.

"Guns are just one aspect. They're a means to an end and suicide is that end we want to avoid," Padilla said. "I think we've failed our youth in a lot of respects in their mental health, and I say we as a community."

According to the survey, American Indian students in Colorado reported the greatest access to a loaded gun, at 39%. Rates were higher in rural areas than cities, as well.

While this survey focused on kids, a different study from 2021 found 70% of parents who own firearms said their children could not get their hands on the guns at home, while 41% of kids from those families said they could within two hours.