New range in Colorado's high country hopes to provide fun, safe place to shoot

When at a shooting range in Colorado, there's one thing participants can be assured of: safety is top priority. Clear Creek and Gilpin counties opened a new shooting range on Saturday so that not only are the people shooting there safe, but the rest of the community is as well.

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Authorities say there have been concerns because many people shooting in the surrounding national forest have been participating in dangerous behaviors.

"Shooting is legal as a recreational activity in the U.S. National Forests, " said District Wildlife Manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife Joe Walter.

But just because something is legal doesn't mean it's always safe. Shooting in a national forest can be dangerous unless the person knows what they are doing, and wilderness officials say they have seen a lot of people doing dangerous things with guns in the forest.

"People shooting up washing machines and TVs on the side of the road or shooting in areas that they presumed in their mind was safe, and they didn't realize there was three houses up in the trees behind," said Walter. "It's just a matter of time before someone is injured."

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Depending on the type of targets or ammo used, Walter says it can also cause a fire hazard.

"You know, with wildfire danger across the state, especially this year with the drought, it's a huge concern with fire danger and safety as well," said Walter.

That's why Clear Creek and Gilpin counties worked together to open the second shooting range in the area. They are hoping that target shooters will shoot there instead of in the forest.

"It's better to have people contained. Where we have a nice place, a safe place to do it," said Clear Creek County Commissioner Rebecca Lloyd.

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She is a target shooter herself and says this facility is a great place to shoot.

"It's convenient. We have safe parking. We have restrooms. It is [safer], if you're not endangering anyone," said Lloyd.

Keeping recreators and residents safe is the top priority for everyone there, especially forest workers who say facilities like these, combined with the National Forest Service closing off areas of forest, give them peace of mind.

"It does make our job easier at the end of the day, from a forest man standpoint," said Walter.

The range has a 25-yard area, a 35-yard area, and a 100-yard area for those hunters who want to come and sight in their rifles. There is also an area where visitors can do some axe throwing.